Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion update making series history with new romance option

The Sims 4 will be introducing a new feature that lets Sims have polyamorous relationships, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Romance in The Sims 4 is about to get much more interesting, thanks to the new Lovestruck expansion pack that’ll be released on July 25, 2024. Sims will not only be able to use a dating app and learn how to become a Romance Consultant, they’ll also experience new Romantic Boundaries.

The latter is an all-new customizable “free for all players” feature that lets you tailor how your Sims approach “boundaries and jealousy” as confirmed in EA’s blog post.

Depending on your choice, this allows for a polyamory experience, giving your Sims the chance to date multiple people without affecting their relationships.

Romance has been one of The Sims’ core gameplay elements since the first game was released in 2000.

In a span of over two decades, generally, a Sim has only been able to date or tie the knot with one person – unless they want to face some nasty consequences of course. Well, at least without some tweaks or mods.

But with Romantic Boundaries finally being available in the game, there’ll be a more realistic approach when it comes to romancing Sims in the game.

Overall, the upcoming update is already looking very exciting for players. It’ll be interesting to see how this new feature plays out, especially when combined with the Lovestruck expansion pack since this DLC will also introduce Romance Dynamics.

Wholesome, Steamy, Strained, or Unpredictable – there’ll be a lot to explore when you combine these with the traits and aspirations available in the game.