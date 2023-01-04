Overwatch 2 players thinks they’ve found Hanzo in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

One Overwatch 2 player has spotted an in-game character from Warhammer 40k: Darktide that happens to have a striking resemblance to one of Overwatch’s most beloved heroes, Hanzo.

As Overwatch 2 enters its first full year since going live in October 2022, the game is now in full swing. With Season 2 set to launch in February 2023 and the new Battle for Olympus event going live in just a few days, the Overwatch community is certainly up and about.

However, it appears that even Warhammer 40k: Darktide players are being flooded with Overwatch content. One Reddit user posted an image from Warhammer 40k: Darktide, captioning the post “Today, I met Hanzo in Warhammer 40k: Darktide.”

Article continues after ad

The image includes a figure that looks shockingly close to Overwatch’s Hanzo, albeit a bit bulkier than the hero. However, the two do look incredibly similar, with clothing, hairstyle, and accessories all matching across the board.

Many commented on the thread, joking that the Warhammer image was a “leaked Hanzo tank rework” for Overwatch 2. Others then encouraged the idea of a tank Hanzo by writing how they would “play tanks Hanzo.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Another added that – due to the more muscular look of Warhammer’s Hanzo look-a-like, the character simply “picks up teammates and shoots them at the enemy now.”

It is very common in video games for franchises to pay homage to other iconic games. These tributes take the form of things such as in-game items, characters, and quotes that eagle-eyed fans love to spot and post about online. Little easter eggs for the gaming community.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.