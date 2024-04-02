Skullcandy SLYR Pro gaming headset gets 40% discount in Amazon bargain

The Skullcandy SLYR Pro can be a gaming headset, or everyday pair of headphones and now they’re 40% off on Amazon.

If you’re of a certain age, chances are you’ll be more than familiar with Skullcandy headphones. The Skullcandy brand has been producing audio hardware since the early 00s, from headphones, earphones, and gaming headsets like the Skullcandy SLYR Pro.

The design of the Skullcandy SLYR Pro might not be to everyone’s tastes, but the unique bright pink and black headset comes with a detachable microphone to change things up. Whether you need a new gaming headset or a new pair of everyday headphones, the Skullcandy SLYR Pro can be converted as you see fit.

Now, the Skullcandy SLYR Pro is a steal at 40% off on Amazon. This is the lowest-ever price for the headset, and we’ve even had hands-on experience with it.

The Skullcandy SLYR Pro gaming headset works with a range of devices, connecting through a USB-C cable or a 3.5mm jack. While you will be at the mercy of a wire, the high-quality headset is compatible with your PC, Steam Deck, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and the Xbox Series X/S with its straightforward plug-and-play connection.

In our review, we applauded the Skullcandy gaming headset for its easy-to-use setup, along with its decent sound thanks to its 50mm dynamic drivers. However, its price point was holding us back from giving the headset a full-on recommendation for those looking for a new pair of headphones.

With the Skullcandy SLYR Pro gaming headset now 40% off on Amazon, it’s an ideal pickup for those looking to get the best of both worlds with a high-quality sounding gaming headset, that can easily become your day-to-day headphones whenever the mood strikes.

