PS5 Disc Drive is selling out following PS5 Pro Technical Presentation

The PS5 Disc Drive has quickly become one of the most purchased products on Amazon, with customers flocking to the online retailer to place orders.

Just a day after Sony made headlines for revealing that they’d be selling the PS5 Pro for an eye-popping $700, the official disc drive attachment has begun to prove popular.

As noted by Wario64 on X/Twitter, the PS5 Disc Drive is currently ranked 8th in best sellers under video games on Amazon’s US store. The accessory is currently selling for $74.99 and can be purchased from a variety of retailers, including Best Buy, which has sold out for shipping as of writing this article.

The $700 price tag for the new console certainly raised some eyebrows, but it hasn’t stopped the PS5’s disk drive accessory from becoming a hot purchase among buyers.

It’s important to note, the PS5 Pro doesn’t natively support physical discs. This means players looking to play their favorite PS5 and PS4 games that they own physically will have no choice but to purchase this disk drive accessory, undoubtedly influencing sales.

After all, one of the main selling points for the PS5 Pro is the ability to take advantage of its enhanced backward compatibility features. Because of this, it should come as no surprise then that players picking up the PS5 Pro will have their eyes firmly set on purchasing the disk drive.

You can read about all the PS5 Pro enhanced games here. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for all the latest spec information and what you can expect from the PS5 Pro when it releases, be sure to check out our in-depth guide.