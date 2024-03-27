Samsung launches Pokemon Galaxy Bud 2 cases & here’s how to import them

Fans of Pokemon and premium earbuds are in for a treat, as a new Pokemon x Samsung collaboration means fans can get their hands on some amazing new Galaxy Bud 2 cases based on Poke Balls.

Samsung and Pokemon have unveiled an incredible new collaboration, with these gorgeous Poke Ball-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 cases based on the original Poke Ball, a Great Ball, an Ultra Ball, and even the elusive Master Ball.

At the time of writing, the best and most reliable way to import these is through the From Japan shop. So to help you pick up these fantastic Poke Ball cases, we’re explaining how From Japan works, and popping some links down below for you to purchase these items.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pokemon Poke Ball cases

The Pokemon Company/Samsung

You can acquire the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pokemon cases from the middle-man service, From Japan. The company will “purchase” the product for you, and ship it. Each case is listed for $33 before P&P.

How does importing with From Japan work?

The Pokemon Company/Samsung

If you want to order a Japanese item to be imported to the West, From Japan is a great and reliable solution, but you may be wondering exactly how it works. If you head over to From Japan, you must then follow these steps:

Search From Japan for your desired product

Place an order for your preferred item

Wait for the item to arrive at the From Japan/One Map warehouse

From Japan will calculate shipping and fees, which you then must pay

Your package is shipped from the From Japan/One Map warehouse

Finally, your package will arrive!

It’s a fairly painless process, but it is important to remember that you will be charged twice, once for the initial order, and the second time once shipping and any import fees have been calculated. However, it’s much more convenient than doing it all yourself.

