Retired LEGO Star Wars set gets massive 41% price drop at Amazon

Originally available for $39.99, the retired LEGO Star Wars First Order Snow Speeder set created for The Force Awakens saw its aftermarket value soar among collectors and is currently discounted at 41% off at Amazon for a limited time.

The First Order Snow Speeder is a must-have for fans of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. This LEGO set vehicle features a sleek design with a crew of three, including two First Order Snowtroopers and a First Order Snowtrooper Officer.

The set comes with a storage compartment, a fixed stud shooter in the cockpit, and two rapid-fire stud shooters. The transparent wheels are hidden out of sight, giving the speeder a true ‘hover’ look that will impress any Star Wars fan.

With 444 bricks, this set offers an engaging building experience. The finished model measures over 8″ long and 6″ wide, making it an impressive addition to any LEGO Star Wars display.

The included minifigures come with weapons, such as blasters and a modified blaster, allowing for endless play possibilities and the recreation of fantastic scenes from the film.

While the LEGO Snow Speeder may have a higher price tag due to its retired status, the current 41% discount on Amazon makes it a more attractive purchase for fans who missed out on the set during its initial release.

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a piece of LEGO Star Wars history and add the First Order Snow Speeder to your collection.

