There’s $24 off this excellent LEGO Star Wars Hoth AT-ST kit at Walmart

Save 20% on the LEGO Star Wars Hoth AT-ST building kit. Recreate the iconic Battle of Hoth with the posable walker, mini-figures, and spring-loaded shooters.

Currently available at a 20% discount at Walmart, this 586-piece set offers an opportunity to recreate the iconic scenes from the Star Wars movie.

The LEGO Star Wars Hoth AT-ST set is the first-ever brick-built model of the AT-ST walker from the Battle of Hoth. This detailed set features an opening hatch and roof, providing access to the minifigure cockpit.

The AT-ST’s head can be rotated using a wheel mechanism, and it comes equipped with two spring-loaded shooters for added play value. The walker’s posable legs allow for dynamic display and imaginative play scenarios.

The set includes three LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Chewbacca with snow decoration, an AT-ST driver, and a Hoth rebel trooper. Additionally, an Imperial Probe Droid LEGO figure is included, adding to the authenticity of the Hoth battle scene.

The LEGO Star Wars Hoth AT-ST set comes with easy-to-follow building instructions, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable construction process. For a smooth building experience, the LEGO Building Instructions app offers viewing tools, making it even more fun and easy to assemble the model.

Once built, the AT-ST walker measures over 10.5 inches high making it an impressive display piece for any Star Wars collection. The set’s compatibility with other LEGO Star Wars sets allows for endless possibilities in creating custom Battle of Hoth scenes and dioramas.

Whether you’re a Star Wars fan, a LEGO collector, or looking for a thoughtful gift for a child who loves to build, this set promises hours of imaginative play and a satisfying building experience.

