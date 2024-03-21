LEGO Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter set gets 20% price drop

Relive Obi-Wan Kenobi’s attack of the clones mission with an intricately detailed LEGO brick Jedi Starfighter model kit now discounted at Walmart.

LEGO lets you recreate an iconic starship from the climactic prequel era at 20% off right now at Walmart. Normally $29.99, the buildable 282-piece Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter set can currently be yours for only $23.99.

Even without any savings, the level of detail in this affordable LEGO Star Wars set delivers meaningful play value for fans wishing to own Obi-Wan’s curved-wing, hyperdrive-equipped Delta-7 vehicle.

Additional interactive touches enhance the immersive experience further, from an opening cockpit fitting a posable LEGO Obi-Wan to retractable landing gear, lightsaber storage clips, and a head attachment point on the wing for loyal astromech droid R4-P17.

This set allows creative roleplaying of the duo’s perilous journey while firing the ship’s stud blasters at any enemy vessels in their path.

The set comes complete with LEGO minifigures of Obi-Wan Kenobi with his iconic lightsaber, dome-headed R4 unit R4-P17, and for the first time, Kamino administrator Taun We.

Building the detailed ship with 280+ specialized bricks while recreating the canonical tale with Star Wars characters in minifigure form adds to the overall LEGO play experience.

Save big on LEGO Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter set

For fans of this sci-fi saga seeking a reasonably priced but meaningful LEGO addition, look no further than this 20% Walmart deal on Obi-Wan’s Jedi Starfighter dropping the set under $25 for a limited time.

But act quickly like a Jedi honing reflexes before this deal blasts away faster than making the jump to lightspeed!

