Pokemon TCG players frustrations bubble over Temporal Forces pull rates

It’s the release day of Temporal Forces – and some Pokemon TCG players are already taking to social media to share their frustrations with the pull rates in this new set.

Temporal Forces has just been released, and it’s already causing quite a stir in the Pokemon TCG community. While it’s been almost as anxiously awaited as sets like Paldean Fates, some Pokemon fans are already feeling frustrated with their pulls.

A Pokemon TCG player took to r/PokemonTCG to post a snap of their haul from 6 separate Booster Displays. There’s a good variety of cards on show – including the brand new ACE SPEC cards and some gorgeous full art pieces. Not everyone in the Subreddit was convinced, though.

Another Pokemon fan in the Subreddit commented, “2 SIRs from 6 booster boxes is tough…pull rates looking rough”. If you’re unfamiliar with these terms, ‘SIR’ stands for Special Illustration Rare and ‘IR’ means Illustration Rare. SIR cards are harder to come by than IR cards.

Other players took this post as a warning to avoid bigger Temporal Force products, with one noting that, “After my awful run at Paradox Rift ripping, this is a strong reminder that I’ll only buy singles.” Another agreed, “Looks like I’ll be hitting eBay for singles.”

Not everyone felt disheartened by the pulls shown here, though – after all, there are still some exceptional cards in that photo. One optimistic player commented “Sick pulls, I’d be a happy tcg player” and a few others pointed out their favorite cards. The Bianca card stood out as a clear winner.

As of now, Temporal Forces is available and it is worth taking a look at the cards. There are some real gems in this set and if you’re not sure whether to grab a bigger item like an Elite Trainer Box, it could be worth taking a look at a product like a Blister Pack instead.