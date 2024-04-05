LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog set price slashed at Amazon

You can save 20% on LEGO Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog – Green Hill Zone set and recreate the classic game with 1,125 pieces.

Amazon is currently offering a fantastic deal on the LEGO Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog – Green Hill Zone set. This set pays tribute to the classic video game, making it a great choice for both collectors and fans of the iconic blue hedgehog.

This LEGO set is a recreation of the first level from the original Sonic game. The set features 1,125 bricks and includes a minifigure of the Hedgehog himself, along with figures of Dr. Eggman, Moto Bug, and Crabmeat.

The set includes authentic elements such as the iconic checker pattern, palm trees, and a bridge loop. As you build, you’ll also collect Chaos Emeralds, just like in the game, adding an extra layer of fun to the construction process.

Article continues after ad

The kit also offers interactive features, such as a lever that launches Sonic for Super Sonic jumps.

Article continues after ad

Once completed, the LEGO Sonic The Hedgehog set measures over 7 inches high and 14 inches wide. It can be rearranged to create alternative levels, providing endless possibilities for display. You can also easily connect it to additional sets, to expand your Sonic LEGO collection.

Whether buying for yourself or as a gift, this is a well-designed, nostalgia-packed set that celebrates one of the most beloved video game characters of all time.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.