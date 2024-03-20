Incredible LEGO Ideas Tree House gets price trimmed by Amazon

Amazon hasn’t stopped offering savings on LEGO, now trimming the price of the LEGO Ideas Tree House by almost 10%.

LEGO’s Ideas collection comprises an array of fabulous sets, from the LEGO Ideas Grand Piano to the brick-built recreation of Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night, which is still available at a discounted price at Walmart.

Whereas most LEGO Ideas sets were designed for adults aged 18 and up, the rewarding building experience provided by the LEGO-reimagined Tree House can be enjoyed by LEGO builders as young as 16. So, while you click together the bricks of one of the best LEGO Ideas sets for adults, teens can join in the fun with their own LEGO Ideas kit.

Amazon has now cut the price of the LEGO Ideas Tree House by 9%.

LEGO

Comprising 3036 pieces, the brick-built tree house features a host of neat design details, such as a trio of cabins, replete with detailed interiors, and interchangeable leaf elements, the latter of which allow you to replicate the season. There are green leaves for summer and yellow and brown leaves for fall.

Although making for a great display piece, there is much more to this LEGO Ideas set. The completed build is equipped with fun-filled elements, each of which will add to the nostalgic playing experience. These include a wind-up crane and myriad unique accessories.

When completed, the LEGO Ideas Tree House stands 14 inches tall, 10 inches wide, and nine inches deep. Minifigures of a mom, dad, two children, and a LEGO figure of a bird are included.

LEGO

