Cozy Logitech gaming keyboard gets 20% discount in Amazon deal

Complete your dreamy desktop setup with the Logitech G713 mechanical keyboard and cloud palm rest, which is now 20% off on Amazon.

The Logitech Aurora Collection of gaming accessories was “designed to be gender inclusive” with its distinctive aesthetic and design. The Logitech G713 wired keyboard is just one of the key accessories from the collection. The mechanical keyboard comes with a cloud-like palm rest to bring dreamy desktop vibes to your setup.

The keyboard features a compact, tenkeyless design to give you back more of your precious desk space, giving you plenty of space to swing your mouse around while gaming. Featuring full media controls, and swappable keycaps, the customizable keyboard has all you need, right at your fingertips.

Now, the Logitech G713 keyboard, and its dream cloud-like palm rest, have never been more accessible thanks to an Amazon deal.

The Logitech G713 is equipped with tactile GX switches, to give you feedback you can feel with every key press. The keyboard is always ready to pick up and play, easily connecting to your PC with its accompanying USB-C cable.

The G713 keyboard looks the part too, with its bright, white design and matching cloud palm rest. Yet, the keyboard truly shines thanks to its under-key lighting. The keyboard has four preloaded Play Mood animated light effects, unique to the Aurora Collection. Or you can customize them using the 16.8m programmable RGB colors through Logitech’s G Hub software.

