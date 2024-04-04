3 Pokemon TCG deals to help you complete your Paldean Fates collection

Looking to complete your Paldean Fates set? We’ve handpicked 3 of the best Pokemon TCG deals right now to help you get your chase cards.

Paldean Fates has been a supremely popular Pokemon TCG set since it came out – and is it any wonder? It contains some beautiful, rare cards and features a lot of popular Pokemon. It’s a Shiny-centric set, too, which always goes down a treat with collectors.

If you’re looking to fill out your Paldean Fates binder pages and pick up some chase cards, we’ve got you covered with this handpicked trio of TCG deals.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box

The Pokemon Company Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box.

Firstly, the Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box is only $39.95 on Walmart right now, which is a substantial saving.

ETBs are a great way to stock up on Booster Packs and pad out your collection of TCG accessories like damage counters and dice, too. To be more specific, it comes with:

Article continues after ad

9 Booster Packs

A Shiny Mimikyu foil promo card

45 Energy cards

65 card sleeves

TCG accessories like dice, counters, and a coin-flip die

A player’s guide to the expansion set

A code card for Pokemon TCG Live

Plus, Elite Trainer Boxes are fantastic alternatives to standard deck boxes. If you’re a competitive player and want to safely transport sleeved cards, this particular Elite Trainer Box offers a stylish and compact solution.

Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates ex Premium Collection

The Pokemon Company Paldean ex Premium Collections.

Picking up an ex Collection of any kind is always a good shout if you’re a collector, but ex Premium Collections are particularly great to look out for. The trio of Paldean Fates ex Premium Collections have been discounted in a random listing on Walmart and they’re worth taking a look at.

Article continues after ad

These particular ex Premium Collections feature the final evolutions of the Paldean Starters, and they contain the following items:

3 foil promo cards

An over-sized foil promo card

8 Booster Packs

A magnetic card display

A code card for Pokemon TCG Live

These aren’t the only ex Premium Collections that fans will see this year by a mile. In fact, there’s a brand new one on the way on April 19th featuring Armarouge that looks incredible.

Pokemon TCG Shiny Iron Treads Tin

The Pokemon Company Shiny Iron Treads Tin.

Changing pace slightly, this Shiny Iron Treads Tin is a must-have for fans of Paradox Pokemon. It’s been discounted by 10% but still manages to be the cheapest item in this article, so it’s worth taking a look at. Inside this Tin, fans can expect to find:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A foil promo featuring Shiny Iron Treads ex

5 Booster Packs

A code card for Pokemon TCG Live

If you’ve never played the digital version of the TCG, it is worth hanging onto your code cards and checking it out. Pokemon TCG Live allows for theorycrafting and testing, which is very handy for a Pokemon TCG player.

Make sure to invest in a solid binder or deck box if you’re planning to pick up new Paldean Fates cards. If you pull something rare, you’ll want to have a great storage option available immediately.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.