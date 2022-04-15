xQc spends $1000 on Rust skins for ‘drip’: “Worth it”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has returned to the brutal lands of Rust, but this time, the popular Twitch streamer has splashed out the big bucks when purchasing in-game cosmetics.

The Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle has finally kicked off and many popular content creators are currently busy trying to battle it out for the $100K prize pool. The competition features two 40 x 40 teams, which can lead to some incredibly intense firefights and comical encounters.

While the game’s environment and hardcore nature of Rust may make survival tricky, that doesn’t mean players can’t dress up in style. Well, this is exactly what xQc did when he decided to spend big when kitting out his character in some incredibly expensive threads.

Advertisement

xQc spends $1000 on Rust cosmetics

Just like CS:GO, Rust features a marketplace where players can buy and sell in-game cosmetics. While the vast majority of the game’s cosmetics can be obtained for little to nothing, there are certain items that can fetch a high price.

This value is largely down to how rare particular skins are, which makes them highly coveted amongst the game’s community. As you’d expect, some of Rust’s cosmetics can fetch a pretty price.

However, xQc was not put off by the marketplace prices. In fact, the streamer seemed more than happy to pay a premium for kitting out his character. After asking his chat whether he should buy the Creepy Clown Bandana – the popular content creator took the plunge and purchased the item for $566.89.

Advertisement

He also picked up a number of other clothing options that quickly saw this total rise even further. By the time his shopping spree was over, xQc had spent a whopping $1000 on Rust skins. “Bruh, I’m dripped up. Don’t worry, it was only $1000,” the streamer proudly yelled.

His team was quickly stunned by the amount he had spent, but it was clear xQc was happy with his new look. Whether these skins will help or hinder the streamer’s performance in the Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle remains to be seen, but for now, it’s clear xQc will spend big when it comes to styling his in-game character.