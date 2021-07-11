OfflineTV resetting Rust server to return with “Wild West” RP theme

While much of the variety Twitch streaming world shifted back GTA Online from Rust over the past months, OfflineTV may shift things back. The OTV Rust server is officially getting a full reset, a new Western theme, and an emphasis on RP.

With so many people opting for GTA RP, it has felt like the days of Rust chaos are over. But OTV haven’t forgotten about the once-beloved game and are looking to shake things back up in the scene.

There’s been a ton of discussion about the Rust server recently. Some have simply wondered when it would be making a return, while others speculated about how it would return — in a Vanilla PvP or RP fashion.

Advertisement

Well, we seem to have gotten an answer. According to the server’s founder, Abe ‘BaboAbe’ Chung, OTV have decided to completely wipe and reset their server. When it comes back, it will hopefully be a more balanced RP and PvP experience with a “Wild West” theme.

Re: OTV Rust Server

July 15 12PM PT pic.twitter.com/sSumEx1jSe — Abe (@BaboAbe) July 11, 2021

As Abe explains, OfflineTV have “decided to wipe and reset the Rust server in order to create a new, more enjoyable experience.” He also specified ensuring that the new server balances both RP and PvP.

This wipe will take place on July 15 at 12 PM PT, but it’s unclear when it will come back.

Advertisement

When it does come back, though, Abe explained some of the changes that they intend to make. As far as gameplay mechanics, the OTV crew intends to create a safe zone, while adding “gun nerfs, changes, and restrictions.”

Overall, these changes, and the change to a “Wild West” theme, are hoped to make the server a more fun experience for both content creators who enjoy RP and PvP.

Read more: Sodapoppin explains why he quit the OfflineTV Rust server

It remains to be seen if these adjustments will be enough to get people to swap over from GTA, but they should make for a refreshed experience — at the very least.