Roblox Monkey Tycoon codes (August 2023): Free monkeys, sacrifices & more

Monkey Tycoon in Roblox enables players to build their own monkey empire by selling bananas and creating new species of monkeys in exchange for coins. However, to earn these coins faster, you need as many monkeys as you can. Redeem these codes in Roblox to get those for free in August 2023.

Monkey Tycoon, a game within the vast Roblox metaverse, combines simulation, strategy, and adorable charm in a way that captures the emotions of gamers and demonstrates the platform’s capacity for innovation. The game places you in charge of managing your own monkey business empire.

Article continues after ad

In the game, you acquire monkeys that cultivate bananas on your behalf. The more bananas you sell, the better monkeys you can obtain and the more species you can create. Higher-value species will allow you to cultivate more bananas and achieve wealth faster.

While players begin the game with starter monkeys that cultivate bananas slowly, you can use specific codes to acquire more of them in order to advance more quickly.

Here are all the codes you can redeem in Monkey Tycoon as of August 2023.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Roblox Players can hire monkeys to farm more bananas and earn coins in the game.

Working Monkey Tycoon Codes in August 2023

Here’s a list of working Monkey Tycoon Codes:

CODE ITEMS codelist 2 Sacrifices bugfixing 5 Sacrifices Thanks 1 Million Monkeys MURDER One-time-use Sword Freeslimemonkey Free big, startling surprise 142496 1 Million Monkeys Nothing 1 Million Monkeys Hot Get set on Fire monkey backwards 350k Monkeys RADIATION 177,147 Monkeys LotsOfMonkeys Free Monkeys

Are there any expired codes?

Fortunately, there is only one expired code in Roblox Monkey Tycoon as of August 4, 2023. Players can use the working codes above in the game to gain rewards.

CODE REWARDS BIGBOI Free XL Nuclear Monkey

However, as soon as a working code becomes inactive, we’ll add it right here, so make sure to check back for such an update.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Roblox Redeem a working code to get free monkeys and more in the game.

How to redeem Monkey Tycoon Codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in Monkey Tycoon in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

Article continues after ad

Open Monkey Tycoon on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device. Press the Codes button on the left side of your screen denoted by a question mark. In the window that appears, enter a working code in the text box from the list above. Press the Apply Code button to redeem the code. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, Monkey Tycoon codes grant users an array of free wool and sheep that are useful for upgrading their monkeys and becoming the ultimate tycoon in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

But there you have it – everything you need to know about Monkey Tycoon codes in Roblox for August 2023.

Article continues after ad

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

The best Roblox games to play in 2022 | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | One Piece Millennium 3 codes Roblox music codes | Ro Ghoul codes