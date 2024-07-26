Creatures of Sonaria codes (July 2024)

On your journey to become the biggest baddest being in Creatures of Sonaria, items like Plushies and Tokens are up for grabs with redeemable codes.

In this Roblox monster-survival experience, you spawn as an infant beast, learn to find food and water and hide from other creatures. As you grow and obtain new powers, you get to take on other beasts.

Codes in the game help you grow faster and shift from being the hunted to the hunter.

Are there any active Creatures of Sonaria rewards?

No, there are no active codes to redeem for Creatures of Sonaria at the moment.

As soon as new codes are released, we’ll be sure to add them to this page.

How to redeem codes

Once you load up the game, redeeming codes requires a few easy steps:

Tap the blue gift box icon on the bottom right corner of the screen as shown in the image below.

Sonar Studios / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Now, type or paste an active code in the ‘Input code’ box.

Tap Redeem to get your free rewards.

The codes are case-sensitive so make sure you enter them in the same case as shown in the table above. Moreover, you can only claim each code once.

List of expired codes

The table below includes all the codes that no longer work in the game:

Code Item AstralAscension Astral Queztal Plushie REVERSEDEATH Max Growth Tokens x2 GrowBig Revive Tokens IShatteredHim Astral Quetzal Plushie

What are Creatures of Sonaria codes used for?

Codes in this game are used to get free items like Plushies, Tokens, and more that are necessary to survive and thrive in the dangerous world.

You can get these items by either spending Robux or putting in some serious grind time, but using codes is definitely the quickest way to score them.

Sonar Studios / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Plushies are like pets that give you boosts and passives. For instance, the Magichorn Prongbug gives you an additional 10% health regeneration. Tokens are used for various purposes, such as quick growth or revival.

