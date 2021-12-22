How many people play Roblox? Player count tracker (2021)

The Roblox Corporation’s creator-controlled platform has established itself as more than a fad in online gaming, but exactly how many people actually play Roblox? That’s what we’re hoping to answer without our player count tracker.

Despite common perception, Roblox is so much more than just a single game. The site’s original content-by-committee system puts game development tools into the hands of the public so that players of all types can load in and find the kind of experience that is right for them.

This kind of unparalleled freedom has already netted the service a huge following and the numbers suggest it’s only going to keep growing.

Roblox Active Monthly player count

According to Backlinko, Roblox has amassed around 190 million average monthly players in 2021, with a peak of 202 million users in April.

As for daily users, the average was 43.2 million, an upgrade of roughly 20 million when compared to the first quarter of 2020.

How big could Roblox be in the future?

These stats are a great way to understand how big Roblox is across the world when you cross-examine them against other titles.

In comparison, here’s how a few of the most popular games stack up when it comes to the numbers:

Minecraft: 166 million

League of Legends: 126 million

Apex Legends: 114 million

Fortnite: 280 million

While all of these games primarily rely on a single dev team providing new content, the Roblox world is powered by thousands of developers on the platform itself. According to Roblox’s internal data, there were more than 40 million games (or “experiences” as they’re called in-world).

This kind of user-generated content means that there is always a fresh new idea waiting to be discovered and reel even more players in.

Individual developers are creating experiences that collect billions of plays over their lifespans. As of October 2021, the platform’s biggest game “Adopt Me!” has notched over 25.4 billion visits and is continuing to grow.

Players are also consistently sticking around to try out new games on the site, with nine other titles collecting at least 3.3 billion visits as well.

These statistics are already at the top of most gaming charts, but Roblox still has the potential to grow: 67% of the game’s users are under the age of 16, and only 14% are over the age of 25.

While the current numbers are already promising for the game’s future, these stats could become a footnote for the future if Roblox Corporation manages to find a way to break in with the older audience.