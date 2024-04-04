Dragon Blox codes (April 2024): Free Zenny & Tickets

Dragon Blox codes (April 2024): Free Zenny & TicketsRoblox / G RBLX Games
No need to worry about running out of Zenny, Boosts, and other in-game resources with our list of Dragon Blox codes. Check out all the active and expired codes for April 2024.
Flying around, powering up, and defeating villains is not just something our beloved Z warriors do. In Roblox’s Dragon Blox, you get to explore the limits of your Saiyan birth too. From taking on quests to going super saiyan and obliterating your enemies, Dragon Blox has it all.
Moreover, there are many upgrades and abilities to unlock in this game, and they need Zenny. To help you get these upgrades, we have a list of all the active Dragon Blox codes. So hurry up and grab your free goodies.
Are there any active Dragon Blox codes for April 2024?
There are no active codes for Dragon Blox at the moment. The developers may release new codes at any time so make sure you check back regularly.
How to use codes in Dragon Blox?
To use codes in Dragon Blox, all you have to do is follow these simple steps:
- Go to the official Dragon Blox page and click on the green button to launch the game.
- Tap Play and enter the game.
- Click on the Menu button on the left side of the screen and tap on the ‘Redeem Codes’ button.
- Enter the code in the box.
- Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.
The codes are case-sensitive so make sure you enter them as they are mentioned.
List of expired codes
- July2023FREESKILLRESET – Free Skill Reset x3
- July2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 – Free Rebirths x3, 25 Gold Zenny
- July2023FREEREBIRTH! – Free Rebirths x2
- UPDATE16.5ISHERE! – Free 150 Zenny, 10 Gold Zenny, EXP +2500
- 400MPLAYS! – Free Rebirths x2, Skill Reset x3, 25 Gold Zenny
- 500MPLAYS! – Free Stats Reset, Skill Reset, EXP +100000
- UPDATE16ISHERE! – Free Skill Reset x3, Rebirths x3, 15 Gold Zenny, Skill Reset x3
- MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 – x2 Rebirths, 25 Gold Zenny
- 1MGROUPMEMBERS! – x2 Rebirths, x3 Skill Resets
- 300MPLAYS! – x2 Rebirths, x3 Skill Resets
- MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 – x2 Rebirths, 25 Gold Zenny
- FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 – x2 Rebirths, 25 Gold Zenny
- UPDATE16ISHERE! – Free Skill Reset x3, Rebirths x3, 15 Gold Zenny
- May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 – Free x2 Rebirths, 25 Gold Zenny
- May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek5 – Free x2 Rebirths, 25 Zenny
- May2023FREEREBIRTH! – Free Rebirths x2
- MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 – Rebirths x2, 25 Gold Zenny
- May2023FREESKILLRESET – Skill Reset x3
- MARCH2023FREEREBIRTH! – Rebirths x2
- 100KYTSUBS – Rebirths x5, skill reset x3 25 Zenny
- MARCH2023FREESKILLRESET! – Skill Reset x3
- MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3 – x2 Rebirths, 25 Gold Zenny
- FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3 – x2 Rebirths, 25 Gold Zenny
- FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 – x2 Rebirths, 25 Gold Zenny
- FEB2023FREESKILLRESET! – x3 Skill Resets
- FEB2023FREEREBIRTH! – x2 Rebirths
- FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODE#1 – x2 Rebirths, 25 Gold Zenny
- 2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODE#2 – x5 Rebirths, 50 Gold Zenny
- JAN2023FREEREBIRTH! – x2 Rebirths
- JAN2023FREESKILLRESET! – x3 Skill Resets
- 2023ISHERE! – 50 Gold Zenny
- 2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODE#1 – x5 Rebirths, 50 Gold Zenny
- DB_WELCOME2023! – x5 Rebirths, x3 Skill Resets, 50 Gold Zenny
- DEC2022FREESKILLRESET! – x3 Skill Resets
- DEC2022FREEREBIRTH! – x2 Rebirths
- 2023ISALMOSTHERE! – 50 Gold Zenny
- HALLOWEEN2022! – x2 Rebirths, x2 Skill Resets
- XMAS22CODE! – x5 Rebirths, x3 Skill Resets, 50 Gold Zenny
What are Dragon Blox codes?
Similar to other Roblox titles, Dragon Blox codes offer free rewards like Zenny and boosts. The developers release new codes when the game hits a new milestone or during an event. So even if there are no active codes available at the time of writing, they will be in due time.
There you have it – everything you need to know about Dragon Blox codes in April 2024.
