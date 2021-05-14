How to get a lightsaber in Resident Evil Village – a simple guide - Dexerto

Resident Evil Village is home to plenty of deadly weapons, but none of them are as iconic as the Star Wars lightsaber.

While Resident Evil Village’s conventional weapons will still help you slay the game’s flesh-eating horrors, the laser sword is one of the most deadly.

Whether you’re a fan of Star Wars or just wish to add the most powerful melee weapon to your arsenal, then you’ll want to get your hands on this secret saber. After all, why bother shooting your foes when you can just burn right through them?

Finding one in Resident Evil Village can be a little tricky, but once you’ve unlocked this legendary Star Wars item, you’ll be slicing and dicing your foes up in now time. Unlike the rest of Resident Evil Village’s weapons, the Lightsaber requires a few extra steps to unlock.

Advertisement

Where to get the lightsaber in Resident Evil Village?

If you wish to wield Resident Evil Village’s lightsaber, then you’ll need to follow some simple steps:

Step One: Complete Resident Evil Village on any difficulty. Step Two: Purchase The Mercenaries mode from the Extra Content Shop using Completion Points. Step Three: Finish every Level in The Mercenaries mode with an SS rank. Step Four: Head over to the Extra Content Shop. Step Five: Purchase the LZ Answerer for 70,000 CP. Step Six: Load up a save file from the main game. Step Seven: Purchase the LZ Answerer from The Duke for 200 Lei.

Once you’ve purchased the LZ Answerer, you’ll be able to wield your very own lightsaber in Resident Evil Village. While it may not be able to quickly melt through the game’s bosses, it’s fantastic at killing the various enemies that shamble through the overworld.

How to change lightsaber color in Resident Evil Village?

If having your very own Darth Maul inspired lightsaber wasn’t cool enough, you can change the color between green, red and blue.

To do this, interact with the LZ Answerer while aiming. Once you’ve selected the color you want, simply begin tearing your way through your enemies.