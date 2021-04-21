All Resident Evil Village monsters & enemies: Lady Dimitrescu, Lycans, Heisenberg, more - Dexerto

Resident Evil Village introduces a whole host of terrifying enemies, monsters, and boss fights to the long-running horror franchise, from the imposing Lady Dimitrescu to the werewolf-inspired Lycans.

Following his nail-biting encounters with the Baker family and the Molded in Resident Evil 7, Ethan Winters is faced with even more horrors as he returns to Capcom’s iconic survival franchise in Village, set a few years after the previous game.

Village has a very clear gothic theme to it, with designers taking inspiration from classic franchises like Dracula and The Addams Family, so naturally, monsters like werewolves and vampires are the order of the day here – with a Resident Evil twist, of course.

From the snow-covered village to the looming Castle Dimitrescu, here’s every enemy, monster, and potential boss fight (so far) you’ll come across as you make your way through Resident Evil Village’s horrifying locations.

Lady Dimitrescu

Long before Resident Evil Village was even released, it was clear that Lady Dimitrescu would be the villain that would steal the show this time around. Known affectionately as the ‘tall vampire lady’, Lady Dimitrescu’s incredible height and fierce looks have earned her a place in the meme hall of fame.

It’s been confirmed by Capcom that Lady Dimitrescu will relentlessly chase players, similar to Mr. X and Nemesis from previous Resident Evil games. Whether you stay and fight or run and hide is up to you, but given the size of those claws, we’d recommend hiding if you’re not prepared with some powerful weapons.

Bela, Cassandra, and Daniela

Lady Dimitrescu isn’t the only witch you’ll face off against in Resident Evil Village, as there are also three mutant sisters known as Bela, Cassandra, and Daniela. They’re not as tall as the lady of the house, but it seems as though they’ll be just as eager to torture Ethan on his journey.

Given the inspiration Village has taken from folklore and vampire literature, Lady Dimitrescu’s relationship with the three sisters has been compared to Count Dracula and his three ‘brides’ from Bram Stoker’s classic novel. They’re loyal to their mother and will do her bidding.

Heisenberg

With his duster coat and dark glasses, this mysterious character is certainly intriguing. Known as Heisenberg, he’ll attempt to capture Ethan on sight, and it’s not just his huge hammer you’ll have to worry about, as he can also manipulate objects in the environment.

You’ll definitely need to keep your wits about you when fighting off against this enemy in Resident Evil Village, as he appears to be the leader of the Lycans, meaning he’ll have an army of dangerous creatures under his control, too.

Lycans

Unlike previous Resident Evil games, where zombies have been the most common enemy, it seems the canine-human hybrids known as Lycans – who are quite clearly inspired by werewolves – will be the main antagonist you’ll find yourself stumbling across in Village.

You’ll likely hear these enemies before you see them, as they hide in the village’s wheat and snow-covered areas and work together to take out their prey. To make them even more terrifying, they crawl around on all fours when traversing, and then rise up onto their feet when attacking Ethan.

Gargoyles

We don’t know much about these gargoyle-like enemies yet, but they’ve been spotted flying around the dark spires of Castle Dimitrescu. Given their ability to fly and their tendency to stick together, we get the feeling they’ll cause plenty of trouble for Ethan on his journey through Resident Evil Village.

Mother Miranda

Little has been revealed about the mysterious Mother Miranda, but it seems like she’ll play a pivotal role in Village’s story. Footage released so far has shown villagers chanting her name, while Lady Dimitrescu can be seen talking with her on the phone.

Capcom have described her as a “presence worshipped by the villagers”, but other than that they’ve mostly kept tight-lipped when it comes to her role in the game. It will be interesting to see if she remains a deity-type figure, or if she’ll actually make an appearance as an enemy.

Is Chris Redfield a villain in Resident Evil Village?

Longtime Resident Evil fans will instantly recognize Chris Redfield as the protagonist from the original 1996 game, as well as his subsequent appearances. He’s making a return in Village, but from what we’ve seen so far, it doesn’t look like he’s on Ethan’s side.

In footage seen so far, Chris Redfield invades Ethan’s home, shoots his wife Mia, and steals their baby daughter. This traumatic event is what kicks off the plot of Village, but is Chris really going to be an antagonist in the game? We’ll have to wait and see.

Those are all the enemies and monsters we know about in Resident Evil Village so far. Alongside Lady Dimitrescu and Heisenberg, there are two more heads of houses we’ve yet to meet, and it’s likely that all of them will be boss fights in the game.

Resident Evil Village arrives on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on May 7, 2021, with a series of limited-time demos arriving in the run-up to its release.