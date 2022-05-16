Take-Two CEO makes promise after RDR2 players get #SaveRedDeadOnline trending

The #SaveRedDeadOnline movement made it all the way to the Take-Two CEO who addressed the trend as players desperately seek improvements across the title.

Red Dead Online’s community of players has routinely made the hashtag trend on Twitter for the devs to act on everything from injecting new content to stopping disruptive players from ruining the in-game experience.

Despite players’ effort, there has yet to be major updates to RDO to satiate players, which has been a major point of contention with the game’s audience.

But the radio silence was broken on May 16 when Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told IGN that he, and by extension the companies, were aware of the gripes and a promise for future Red Dead Online support.

Before Take-Two’s earnings call, the CEO touched on the frustrations from Red Dead Online players that he’s heard and how the company plans to address them.

“Rockstar Games talks about the updates that are coming, and we’re working on an awful lot at Rockstar Games. I’ve heard the frustration, it’s flattering that they want more content, and more will be said by Rockstar in due time,” Zelnick said.

The CEO recognized the calls for more RDO content and even said that the company is planning for “long-term” support for the game, according to IGN.

Although brief, this is one of the first acknowledgements of the #SaveRedDeadOnline movement from higher-ups at either Rockstar or Take-Two.

It’s still unclear what long-term support Zelnick has in mind for the game but players want to see a lot more content in the pipeline from the developers.

As Rockstar’s other online-only game, GTA Online, thrives from regular content drops, Red Dead Online players want to see a similar initiative to their title of choice.

For now, it’s going to be a waiting game to see what new updates will land for RDO but if Zelnick’s comments are anything to go off of, then there could be good news on the horizon.