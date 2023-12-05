Winter House star Danielle Olivera rebounds from Alex Propson with Joe Bradley

Despite her on-screen relationship with Alex Propson, Winter House’s Danielle Olivera has already moved on.

Winter House is only a few episodes into Season 3 and there is romance happening everywhere in the house.

Not only have Tom Schwartz and Katie Flood formed a relationship, but Danielle Olivera and Alex Propson have also gotten intimate with each other.

Because their connection was formed on-screen, there’s always the question of whether or not they will continue dating when the cameras go away. Ahead of the season finale, Danielle has already given her answer.

Bravo

Who is Winter House’s Danielle Olivera dating?

Danielle is now dating Joe Bradley, one of the stars of Bravo’s Southern Hospitality.

On December 5, Joe spoke with Page Six and revealed exactly how their relationship came to be, which involved a meeting at the 2023 BravoCon.

He said, “We were at ‘Watch What Happens Live’ in the green room, and we were making eye contact and just a gravitational pull, and then on the last night we hooked up.”

It’s important to note that Danielle isn’t the only one with a complicated dating history. Joe has publicly admitted to having feelings for his Southern Hospitality co-star Madi Reese. However, the reality TV star has set it straight that he only has his eyes on Danielle.

Bravo

“I just feel like she just has one of those personalities where you never know where you stand with her, but for the most part, she will always be my partner-in-crime and one of my best friends. We’re good right now,” he told the outlet about Madi.

Since Winter House Season 3 is getting a reunion, fans will soon see how Alex reacts to his fling’s new status update.

