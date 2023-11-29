Is Winter House Season 3 getting a reunion

After several chaotic episodes, Winter House Season 3 has officially proven that it is good enough for a reunion.

Season 3 of Winter House has been an emotional rollercoaster since the very first episode. With a stellar cast, viewers could have assumed that it was going to be entertaining, but it is arguably becoming the best season, thus far.

From VPR’s Tom Schwartz having his first public romance following his divorce from Katie Maloney, to Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alex Propson making moves on multiple women in the house, there have been non-stop exciting moments keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Now that the season is sadly coming to an end, there are still a ton of questions that haven’t been addressed yet. Are Tom and Katie Flood still together? Are Katie and Malia White as close as they were when they were filming? Thankfully, there is still a chance for these all to be answered.

Will there be a Winter House Season 3 reunion?

On November 28, the popular Queens of Bravo Twitter account confirmed that there is going to be a reunion for this season.

The account shared a photo of the Winter House Season 3 Reunion sign posted at the Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen studio. This is the first-ever reunion special that Winter House has received from Bravo.

Based on the fact that it has an assigned room, there is a good chance that it is either gearing up to be filmed soon or has already taken place.

Nonetheless, a release date for the reunion episode/episodes has not been publicly shared as of yet.

To stay updated on Winter House and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.