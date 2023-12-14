Winter House Season 3 reunion trailer shows Danielle confronting Alex about hookup

The Winter House Season 3 reunion opens wounds between cast members Danielle Olivera and Alex Propson, who had a fling in the house that didn’t end well.

After three seasons, Winter House will have its first-ever reunion in the Bravo Clubhouse, reuniting the housemates who lived together for two weeks in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Bravo stars from Summer House, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, Family Karma, and Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard participated in winter activities, themed parties, and even stirred up some drama.

The Winter House Season 3 cast had a chance to reflect on the season and rehash some of the issues that went on during their short getaway.

Danielle Olivera from Winter House

Danielle Olivera calls Alex’s betrayal “a slap in the face”

In the Winter House Season 3 reunion trailer shared by Bravo, Danielle Olivera confronts Alex Propson about his flirtatious behavior with Jordan Emanuel in the house.

“There’s a boundary, and you consistently crossed it. It’s happening right in front of my face, and it was just a slap in the face,” Danielle explained.

“I think I flirted with everyone, every single day,” Alex replied, defending himself.

Danielle entered the house fresh off a breakup with her ex-boyfriend Robert Sieber, ready to embrace the single life.

She went straight into a “friends with benefits” situation with Alex, but he started acting cold toward her after awhile.

When Danielle and Alex sat down to talk, he told her he wasn’t on the same page and just wanted to be friends.

Danielle has moved on with Southern Hospitality’s Joe Bradley, and the two are exploring their new relationship and seeing where it goes.

Since Danielle was finally able to get closure with Alex, she can meet other people and enjoy the dating scene.

The Winter House Season 3 finale and reunion airs Tuesday, December 19 at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.