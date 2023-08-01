Will there be a Winter Love Island? All Star series explained

Are we getting a Winter Love Island season this year? It has been revealed that fans might not get the series at all.

Love Island UK is one of the most beloved reality TV shows out there. Mainly because of its entertaining drama. But, also because fans rarely have to wait for it to come back onto their screens.

It was recently introduced that two seasons of Love Island would air each year. One to be released during the summer and one to be released in the winter. The first Winter season of UK was Season 6 and the second was Season 9.

Article continues after ad

Now that a winning couple has been decided for Love Island Season 10, is a winter season about to be released in the coming weeks? Well, we have some bad news for you.

Did Winter Love Island just get canceled for 2023?

On July 31, it was reported by Daily Mail that Winter Love Island UK has been officially canceled for this year.

“The winter series of Love Island has been axed for a second time… viewers just aren’t interested in watching the show twice a year,” a source for the outlet shared.

Article continues after ad

But, don’t fret. There is a plan in place for Love Island fans who were hoping for an additional Love Island series.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Love Island All Stars series confirmed to be on the way

Daily Mail revealed, “It will be replaced by a brand new All Stars series, which will feature former Islanders who are still looking for love. ‘In terms of iconic Love Island stars who are now happily married including the likes of Olivia Attwood, producers are looking into cameo appearances so that they still involve fan favourites from the years gone by.'” one of Daily Mail’s sources claimed.

Article continues after ad

It’s unclear whether or not the publication is referring to the Love Island Games, which has been greenlit by Peacock. Is there a completely different All-star season coming for just UK alums? Only time will tell.

To stay updated on all things Love Island UK and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.