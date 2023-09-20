Why was Peter Hunziker cut from Below Deck Mediterranean? Controversy explained

For those who were wondering, Peter Hunziker was not fired from Below Deck Mediterranean for no reason. Here’s why he was let go from the show.

A Below Deck crew member that certainly no one will forget is Deckhand Peter Hunziker.

He made his reality TV debut in Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean, alongside Captain Sandy Yawn and now Down Under star Aesha Scott.

While none of the viewers witnessed his firing, he was let go before the sixth season even began filming.

With that in mind, what would make someone get fired when not on air? Well, now we know – and fans were left shocked by the reason why.

Why was Below Deck’s Peter Hunziker fired?

Bravo made the decision to fire Peter based on a racist post he re-shared on social media featuring an image of a Black woman in chains.

He later apologized for his actions in a public statement.

“I now realize how painful the imagery and symbolism is and, upon deeper consideration, I realize that the implicit bias that exists in the brief text written in the meme is offensive. To all those I have hurt and offended please know that I am genuinely sorry,” he stated.

Despite apologizing, the production and the entire fanbase did not expect it one bit. Fans even noticed that he was practically removed from the entire fifth season.

Even though he was let go for the racist social media post, his firing still holds up with other terminations in the franchise. For instance, Laura Bileskane and Luke Jones were fired from Down Under for sexual misconduct towards other crew members. And Sailing Yacht’s Gary King is currently under fire for an alleged sexual assault. His role in the show still hangs in the balance.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean, make sure to check our page here.