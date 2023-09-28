Dancing With The Stars Season 32: Who has been eliminated?

Here is a full list of every couple that has been eliminated from the star-studded Season 32 of Dancing With The Stars.

From reality TV stars to award-winning actresses to athletes, Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars has a stellar cast of celebrities looking to win the coveted mirror ball trophy.

With the winner’s list of the popular dance series including Nicole Scherzinger from the Pussycat Dolls, actress Amber Riley, and Steve Irwin’s daughter Bindi Irwin, it truly is anyone’s game.

But, all good performances must come to an end. At the end of each episode, a couple is eliminated from the competition. Here’s the list of all the pairs that have been voted off.

Dancing With The Stars Season 32: Who’s been eliminated?

Night 1-Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki

The Emmy-winning actor and his partner Koko were the first couple to go after receiving a low score of 12.

The two danced the cha-cha to the song Poison by Bell Biv Devoe. Granted, the actor did not have as much time as the other contestants to practice after he temporarily stayed away from the season to comply with the SAG-AFTRA strike. But, even though his journey on the show was cut short, he had the opportunity to show off his dance skills.

Season 32 of the show airs every Tuesday night on both ABC and Disney+.

