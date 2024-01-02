The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe shuts down Zac Clark cheating rumors

Kaitlyn Bristowe recently ended her engagement with Jason Tartick, but has now been accused of cheating with The Bachelorette alum Zac Clark.

Kaitlyn Bristowe has had quite the journey throughout her time in the Bachelor franchise, and hasn’t given up on love.

She was chosen as the lead on The Bachelorette Season 11, and left the show engaged to Shawn Booth.

The two broke up in 2018, and Kaitlyn moved on with Jason Tartick from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. Kaitlyn and Jason got engaged in May 2021, but split in August.

Following her breakup with Jason, Kaitlyn has recently been spotted with another Bachelor Nation alum.

Bachelor Nation

The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn will “not stand” for cheating rumors

On Instagram, fan account ‘bachelornation.scoop’ posted a photo of Kaitlyn and Zac Clark from Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette at her New Year’s Eve Party.

In the same post, a screenshot from Reddit was included, speculating that Kaitlyn and Zac were talking while she was still with Jason.

Kaitlyn responded to the cheating rumors on the post and commented, “Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor. Y’all are NASTY in here.”

The Bachelorette alum added, “Anywho. Swear on my dogs’ lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or somethin’!”

Kaitlyn and Zac both had similar experiences in The Bachelor franchise, so it makes sense that they would form a connection with each other.

Zac was the last man standing on The Bachelorette Season 16, and proposed to Tayshia at the end of the season. However, Zac and Tayshia also broke off their engagement in 2021.

While Kaitlyn and Zac haven’t confirmed if they’re an item or not, Kaitlyn has relentlessly been defending herself on social media and will reveal her truth when she’s ready to do so.