Where to watch Queer Eye Season 8: US, UK & more

The new season of Queer Eye is set to air in January 2024. Here are all the details about where to stream the series across the globe.

In November it was announced that everyone’s favorite feel-good reality show was getting, not just one, but two new seasons! The Fab Five are set to return with fabulous tips and tricks to upgrade your life in five different ways.

All the cast members – Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France – are returning for the new season, and the show will once again be set in New Orleans.

Netflix announced that Season 8 of the reality show would be released on January 24, 2024, and Season 9 is confirmed to release after that. Here are all the details on where to stream the Queer Eye Season 8.

Where is Queer Eye Season 8 available to stream?

This reboot of Queer Eye first started airing in 2018 on Netflix and since then has stayed on the platform.

Currently, all seven seasons of the show are available to stream on Netflix, and the next season is scheduled to air on January 24.

How to watch Queer Eye Season 8 anywhere

