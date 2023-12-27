Queer Eye Season 8: Everything we know so far

The Netflix reality show Queer Eye is finally back with Season 8! Here are all the details you need to know about the show before jumping in.

For Queer Eye fans it was a long wait between Season 6 and 7, but to everyone’s delight, it was announced that the show was going to be renewed not just for one, but two more seasons.

Unlike the one-year hiatus the show took back in 2022, the next season was announced alongside the confirmation of Season 8.

All the cast members – Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France – are returning for the new season. However, Season 8 will be the last season for cast member Bobby Berk. Bobby announced his departure from the show along with a goodbye to Queer Eye fans in an Instagram post.

Season 8 of the show will once again be set in New Orleans while Season 9 will be set in Los Angeles.

What is Queer Eye about?

Queer Eye centers five experts who come together and spend a week with someone to help them improve their life. The people making their appearances on the show are called ‘heroes’.

Jonathan Van Ness takes care of the hair care, while Tan France takes charge of closet revamping. Antoni Porowski shares healthy food recipes while Karamo provides the emotional and mental care their heroes need. Bobby works on improving the living and interior design choices of the heroes.

The show is adored for bringing in wholesome content with strong representations of the LGBT+ community and people of color. Queer Eye is also loved for its feel-good vibes of acceptance and self-growth.

Where to watch Queer Eye Season 8

This reboot of Queer Eye first started airing in 2018 on Netflix and since then has stayed on the platform.

Currently, all seven seasons of the show are available to stream on Netflix, and the next season is scheduled to air on January 24.

