Where to stream Buying Beverly Hills Season 2: US, UK & more

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 recently dropped on Netflix, and here’s where viewers can stream the series in the US and around the world.

Buying Beverly Hills returns for Season 2 on Netflix, and Mauricio Umansky’s real estate team at The Agency are showing off the most luxurious homes on the market.

Mauricio works at The Agency with his stepdaughter Farrah Aldjufrie and daughter Alexia Umansky, and his other daughter Sophia Umansky is also joining the company this season.

The new season will show the young real estate agents competing to be the best in the business while dealing with their personal lives outside of work.

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 premiered on Friday, March 22. Here are the details about where viewers can stream the episodes online.

Where is Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 available to stream?

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 dropped all 10 episodes on Friday, March 22 on Netflix in the US and internationally. Season 1 is also available. The series is exclusive to Netflix, and can only be streamed on the platform.

Three subscription levels are available to purchase for $6.99 USD per month (standard with Ads), $15.49 USD per month (Standard), and $22.99 USD per month (Premium).

How to stream Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 anywhere

ExpressVPN is a great way to watch your favorite shows from areas that do not otherwise have access.

Here are the steps to get started:

Sign up for ExpressVPN. Connect to 7Plus(AU) or Global TV(CA) Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 49% off yearly subscriptions. ExpressVPN also allows you to stream other popular reality TV shows from anywhere in the world.

All episodes of Buying Beverly Hills Season 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix.