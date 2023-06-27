Where to watch Below Deck Down Under Season 2: Australia, UK, US

Excited to watch Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under? Here are all the details you need to know to catch the upcoming second season.

Below Deck is coming back down under with a second season of the spin-off set to air July 17. The show will follow the crew as they set sail off the coast of Queensland, exploring the Whitsunday Islands next to the Great Barrier Reef.

Fans can expect to see all the highs and lows of working on a super yacht. And if previous seasons of the franchise are anything to go off, there will no doubt be plenty of drama to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Article continues after ad

But where is Below Deck Down Under season 2 going to be streamed? Here is everything you need to know about where to watch.

Where is Below Deck Down Under season 2 available to stream?

Below Deck Down Under season 2 premieres on Bravo on July 17. As far as streaming goes, the season will be available to watch on Hayu.

From July 17, the new season will be released on Hayu with two new episodes coming out each week. While it is unknown how many episodes can be expected for the second season all up, it is worth noting that season 1 aired for a total of 17 episodes.

Article continues after ad

You can also catch up on the previous season of Below Deck Down Under on Hayu, ahead of season 2’s release.

How to stream Below Deck Down Under season 2 on Hayu?

Hayu requires a subscription to the streaming service to watch Below Deck Down Under season 2, with new customers able to take advantage of the platform’s 7-day free trial.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After the free trial, Hayu costs $6.99 per month or $61.99 per year. Hayu is currently available across Australia, the United Kingdom, most European countries, Canada, Iceland, The Philippines, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Article continues after ad

The streaming platform is available on the web, on mobile, and via a wide range of partner platforms which can be found here. If you do not have access to Hayu in your country, we suggest using a VPN.

Express VPN is a great way to watch your favorite shows from areas that do not otherwise have access.

Here are the steps to get started:

Sign up for Express VPN. Connect to an AU location or any location that allows for Hayu. Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). Express VPN also allows you to stream other popular reality TV shows, including Love Island UK.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

For all the latest news on Below Deck, be sure to check out our page here.