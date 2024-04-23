EntertainmentReality TV

MAFS contestant calls out show after he “lost money” from Season 11

Meera Jacka
MAFS contestant Richard on Yahoo Australia's podcast.YouTube: Yahoo Australia

MAFS season 11 contestant Richard Sauerman has slammed Channel Nine, claiming producers “ripped off” both him and his fellow cast members.

The 2024 season of Married At First Sight Australia has only recently come to an end, with the final episode airing on April 8.

While it has not even been one month since the reunion, Richard Sauerman is wasting no time airing the reality TV show’s dirty laundry and claiming Channel Nine “ripped off” contestants.

In an interview with Yahoo Australia’s podcast Behind The Edit, the 62-year-old motivational speaker revealed he “lost a lot of money” while on the show due to poor pay… and he wasn’t the only one.

(Discussion begins at 32:00)

When hosts Lachlan Guertin and Tahlia Pritchard asked Richard whether he would ever consider another reality TV show, he stated he wasn’t sure but would be willing to have a “conversation”.

“What are you offering, you know? For starters, are you going to pay me?” Richard said, sharing what questions he would ask if invited back to television, as Married At First Sight did not bear well for him financially.

He went on to explain that he “lost work” during his time on the experiment and “didn’t get anything out of it,” stating contestants should be paid more due to how big the show is; “For how much money it makes Channel Nine… it’s a rip-off.”

According to Richard, contestants only earned $150 a day, which he referred to as “pocket money”.

“You come out end of October, then it’s November reunion, and then it’s Christmas, New Year, December, January. I’ve got no work on, man. I didn’t have no work on for six months… and I need to work, I don’t have a whole lot of money that I sit one.”

