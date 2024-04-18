Married at First Sight Australia fans shocked after Ellie and Johnno reveal they’re together

Married at First Sight fans were shocked when Season 11 contestants Ellie Dix and Jono McCullough made their relationship official.

Jono McCoullough was set to marry Lauren Funn on Married at First Sight Australia Season 11, but fans were shocked when he confirmed he was dating contestant Ellie Dix.

The couple shared their relationship status at the Season 11 reunion after they were involved in a cheating scandal before Jono broke up with Lauren.

Ellie and Jono were secretly contacting one another during the final commitment ceremony, but claimed that they were just friends.

“Surprise! Bet no one thought this was going to happen,” Ellie wrote on Instagram after the reunion aired.

Married at First Sight fans reacted to Ellie and Jono’s shocking relationship announcement on Reddit, where they were not too pleased about this latest development.

“It’s so wrong, and if Jono is so innocent, why didn’t he tell Lauren that he was texting Ellie? Looks a bit sus to me,” one fan commented.

“Yeah, she’s a bit of a snake, but who let her in the house? Most of the blame is still with Jono, who desperately tried to play victim when he got caught,” another fan replied.

“They’re both at fault here but Jono is the one in the relationship, so he should also be held accountable,” a third fan added.

Although fans thought Ellie and Jono were wrong for hiding their relationship, the Married at First Sight stars might share more about their lives now that the season is over.