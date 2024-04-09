EntertainmentTV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia fans loved Cass calling out Sara during the reunion

Eleni Thomas
MAFs Cass and Sara headerInstagram: Married At First Sight

The Married at First Sight Australia reunion included a massive fight between Cass and Sara and fans loved the drama.

The Married At First Sight Australia reunion was filled with drama, deceit, and much more. The contestants came back to touch base on their relationship statuses as well as hash out any lingering issues they have with one another before finally drawing the veil on what has been a tumultuous season of love, cheating, and drama.

While the likes of Tori and Jack, Johnno and Ellie, and others were put on blast, so too was Sara. Sara and Tim were one of the few couples to say yes during the final commitment ceremony, something that shocked fans and contestants given Sara’s previous cheating scandal throughout the show.

When the two sat down with the experts during the reunion, they were barely given a chance to speak before Cassandra jumped in to slam Sara. During the final episode, Cassandra threw some harsh words at Sara. 

“Every time I talk to you you’re just the nastiest person,” claimed Cass, before going on to call Sara “fake.”

This moment from the reunion garnered a massive response from fans, with many praising Cass for calling out Sara during the episode.

One X user (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, “I trust Cass’ character judgment as much as I trust Lucinda’s! Two absolute queens on this show!” 

Another added, “Yassss…. Cassandra!!!! And Michael backing up Cass!!! This is the drama I came for!!!! Woooooot!!!!!”

Others also questioned the blowup from Cass, the SoDramatic podcast stating, “Did I fall asleep and miss a whole chunk of storyline where Cass and Michael (and Ellie?!) all f**king hate Sara? This is like a Christopher Nolan film trying to piece together all the parts.”

Time will tell if more is revealed about the blow-up between the two. However, we’ll be sure to update you if there are any more developments to this story.

Related Topics

Married At First Sight

About The Author

Eleni Thomas

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. Having completed her Bachelor's in communication (Journalism) at RMIT University, Eleni is now a senior writer for the Dexerto Australia team. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it) and a lover of the zombie genre, Eleni covers gaming, entertainment as well as TV and movies for the site. She is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

