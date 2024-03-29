What happened to Tiffany and Brett after Love Is Blind?

Tiffany and Brett’s unproblematic and sweet on-screen romance on Love Is Blind Season 4 had viewers melting in their seats. Here’s what the couple has been up to after filming.

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown became another success story from Love Is Blind. The couple found such a strong connection with each other that they agreed to get married during the Season 4 finale.

Other couples that tied the knot during the season finale included Chelsea Griffin & Kwame Appiah, as well as Zack Goytowski & Bliss Poureetezadi.

Tiffany and Brett had a mature and healthy relationship and swiftly became the fan-favorite power duo of Season 4.

Are Tiffany and Brett still together?

Netflix Tiffany and Brett became the power couple of Love Is Blind Season 4

Yes, Tiffany and Brett are still together. While maintaining a marriage is no easy task, fans feel the pair did a great job communicating through their problems.

The biggest conflict the couple had in Love Is Blind Season 4 happened when Tiffany accidentally drifted off to sleep while Brett was sincerely confessing his feelings on the other side of the pod’s wall.

However, Brett, chose to confront Tiffany directly during their next meeting and the pair cleared off the misunderstanding easily.

Tiffany and Brett got married in May 2022, and later moved in together at Brett’s place in Portland, Oregon. Since then, their relationship has been thriving and growing beautifully.

The couple was seen attending Seattle Seahawks games and traveling around the globe together.

When they joined Love Is Blind, Tiffany was working as a Client Lead Recruiter, while Bertt was a Design Director for Nike. Presently, the duo are still working in the same career fields.