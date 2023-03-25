Love is Blind Season 4 couples: Who got engaged?

The first five episodes of Love is Blind Season 4 dropped on Netflix on March 24, with fans already invested in the series — here are all the couples that got engaged in the pods.

Love is Blind is a wildly popular Netflix reality dating show in which a group of singles has to get to know each other from within purpose-built pods, without seeing each other’s faces.

Only engaged couples can see each other face-to-face, after which they will have an opportunity to get to know each other better, before deciding whether they want to go ahead with the marriage.

The first five episodes of the new season dropped on Netflix on March 24, which a group of new contestants entering the pods looking for love.

Here are all the couples that got engaged by the end of the first five episodes (Warning: Contains spoilers for episodes 1-5 of Love is Blind Season 4.)

Netflix Love is Blind Season 4 began on March 24.

Who got engaged in Love is Blind Season 4?

After the first five episodes, the couples who got engaged are as follows:

Tiffany and Brett

Chelsea and Kwame

Micah and Paul

Jackie and Marshall

Irina and Zack

However, it’s worth noting that although these couples got engaged in the show, it doesn’t mean they are still together currently. Love is Blind Season 4 was all pre-filmed in 2022, so a lot may have changed since then.

Whether any of these couples go on to actually get married remains to be seen in the rest of the episodes. If you want to find out who is still married from previous seasons of the show, you can check out our guide here.

The next episodes of Love is Blind Season 4 are set to drop on March 31, and plenty of fans will no doubt be watching to find out how these new couples fare.

For more Love is Blind news and updates, check out our page here.