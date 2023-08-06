What happened to Kayla Richart from Too Hot To Handle Season 4?

Kayla Richart found love on Too Hot To Handle season 4 and left the villa in a relationship with Sebastian Melrose. But what has she been up to since the cameras stopped rolling?

Despite Too Hot To Handle’s goal of teaching singles how to form meaningful relationships, the reality TV show hasn’t got the best track record. In fact, none of the season’s previous winners are still together.

So when Kayla Richart and Sebastian Melrose left the season as a couple, many fans were hopeful that they would be able to break the trend and make it work.

Six months later and we’re here to update you on everything Kayla has been up to since the show wrapped… and whether or not she’s still with her reality TV boo.

Instagram: kaylarichart Kayla shared on Instagram that she took Sebastian to his first baseball game.

Where is she now?

First things first, Kayla and Sebastian are still going strong! There was a time in which fans were worried that the pair had split, but it seems all is well in paradise now.

“Once we finished filming the show Kayla and I took a step back with the relationship because of the long distance and pressures we faced finishing a show and going back to normal life having to keep our relationship a big secret until the airing of the show,” Sebastian said, discussing the couples reasoning for taking some time apart.

He then revealed, “We continued talking and loving each other, and once the show aired we decided to give it another try and date properly again. A couple months of dating again I asked her to be my girlfriend in Peru in the hope she’d say yes.”

Kayla did say yes and it looks like Sebastian is now her number-one hype man, commenting on all of her Instagram posts. He even shared a sweet photo of them at the beach with the caption, “For you I would.”

Kayla has also garnered almost one million followers on Instagram since her time on Too Hot To Handle and shares sneak peeks into her life — featuring Sebastian, of course — with her fans.

Speaking about her time on the show to Cosmopolitan, Kayla said, “I was so lucky, out of everybody, honestly. I just had the easiest time and I can’t believe Netflix found my partner across the world. Like how? I have no idea. I didn’t expect to get so lucky and I literally wouldn’t change any of it for the world.”

To keep up with all your favorite reality TV stars, be sure to check out our page here.