What happened to Izzy and Stacy from Love Is Blind Season 5?

Love Is Blind Season 5 couple, Izzy and Stacy, went through a lot to keep their relationship afloat. Here’s what happened to the pair.

Along with Stacy Snyder & Izzy Zapata, five other couples found a connection, including Lydia Gonzalez & James Milton, Taylor Rue & Jared ‘JP’ Pierce, and Aaliyah & Uche.

Stacy and Izzy were among the three couples who got engaged in the pods – however, did they tie the knot?

Are Stacy and Izzy still together?

Stacy and Izzy were engaged, but split on their wedding day when Stacy refused an ‘I do’. The bride-to-be was overwhelmed with her thoughts and emotions, feeling that it wasn’t the right moment to be wed.

The pair took a week apart, hoping it would give them time to process and heal mentally and emotionally, but the Season 5 Reunion special revealed that the pair couldn’t survive the week.

Stacy opened up to EW saying, “I thought that after a week of the cameras going away, all of the craziness going away, that we would be able to really think about, ‘Is this great? Is this going to work? Are we in a place to even be engaged?'”

However, Izzy talked about how hard that one week was for him. He said, “I was going crazy. We would probably exchange a text or two every day [as] a quick mental health check-in kind of thing. I wanted to do my best to respect her space, but when you’re in love with someone, it’s hard to be away from them, especially in a time like that — that’s where you should be closer together.”

The pair called it quits seeing how no amount of effort was driving their relationship forward.

Since the split, Stacy moved on to date Married At First Sight alum Ryan Ignasiak, and Izzy focused on his career and was announced to be in Season 2 of Perfect Match.