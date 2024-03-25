Married At First Sight pair breaks silence on whether they are back together

Despite both choosing to write “leave” in season 11’s final commitment ceremony, MAFS fans theorized that Lucinda and Timothy did reunite after the show. But have they really?

Married At First Sight season 11 is drawing to a close, the final commitment ceremony seeing couples share with the experts any remaining qualms in their relationships.

Both Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith ultimately chose to write “leave,” bringing their time on the reality TV show to an end.

But fans became convinced earlier in the season that these fan favorites would find a way to make it work after they were spotted out together. Following these rumors, Lucinda and Timothy decided to set the record straight.

From being spotted walking into an apartment together in early February to spending Valentine’s Day together at a rooftop bar, Lucinda and Timothy’s public appearances resulted in rumors running wild on the pair’s relationship status.

Talking to Nine, however, the pair confirmed that they were just friends and had remained in contact since the show. Lucinda said, “It’s a beautiful friendship we’ve got, we both feel really blessed. Tim feels like family… I’ve got a very special friendship in Tim.”

“We still stay in touch regularly, every couple of days she’ll shoot me a message and we’ll talk on the phone,” Timothy said.

Earlier this month, an insider told So Dramatic that Lucinda and Timothy still caught up “all the time” and would “speak on the phone daily,” referring to the pair as “the best of friends.”