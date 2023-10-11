Love Island’s Sammy seen out with Faye Winter days after Jess split

Love Island fans were shocked when Sammy and Jess from Season 10 broke up. And they’re even more surprised at the new girl he’s with.

One of the most surprising breakups to come from Season 10 of Love Island UK was between Sammy Root and Jess Harding.

After being crowned the winners of their season, the couple still seemed to be smitten with each other when they left the villa together. They even mentioned plans to have children together. That’s what made their split that much more shocking.

When the news broke out that they had parted ways, Sammy claimed that he was completely blindsided by the decision and wanted to continue their relationship. One of Jess’ only comments after the split was that they “behave differently”.

Now, less than a week after their public break up, Sammy is already seen out with another woman. And she’s another islander.

Is Love Island’s Sammy dating Faye?

On October 8, Sammy attended the 2023 Pride of Britain Awards, and paparazzi quickly picked up on him spending time with Season 7’s Faye Winter. He even had his arm around her.

Fans of the series quickly took to Reddit to discuss the pictures, and it seems like their not 100% convinced this means anything romantic is going on between the two of them.

One fan wrote, “They are not each others type whatsoever personality or looks wise lol nothing about this looks flirty to me”

“You don’t walk this back to a hotel room as just friends. You’ll be seeing this post again when its confirmed they’re together in a few months and i’ll link back to this,” another fan counters.

Which side is right? Only time will tell.

To stay updated on Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.