What happened to Colleen and Matt after Love Is Blind?

Colleen Reed & Matt Bolton were among the successful couples from Love Is Blind Season 3 but struggled to move in together after the filming. Here’s exactly what you need to know.

The 25-year-old PR strategist, Colleen, and the 27-year-old sales executive, Matt, found each other on the third season of the hit Netflix dating show.

The two initially had some vulnerability issues but they couldn’t deny their strong connection and slowly opened up to each other.

Along with Alexa Alfia & Brennon Lemieux, who announced their pregnancy in 2024, Colleen and Matt became the only couple to say yes at the altar during Season 3.

Article continues after ad

Are Colleen and Matt from Love Is Blind still together?

After enduring some turbulent moments together, currently as of 2024, Matt and Colleen are still together.

Throughout Season 3, the couple faced small hurdles, including Colleen’s subtle attraction towards contestant Cole Barnett which led to arguments with Matt.

The pair managed to navigate the ups and downs of their relationship and successfully made it to the wedding day where both said ‘I do’ as they tied the knot.

Article continues after ad

During the season reunion in 2022, the duo revealed that even after months of dating they hadn’t moved in together, waiting for their respective leases to end.

Colleen opened up to US Weekly and said, “We set up our leases [to] end at the same time so that we wouldn’t have to worry about breaking a lease or having to pay for two leases. So, [we’re looking at] around May of next year or something like that.”

Article continues after ad

Colleen appeared on costar Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee’s ‘Out of the Pods’ podcast and talked about struggling to afford a house with her husband.

She said, “We don’t have the finances to buy [a home], by any means, but we’re going to rent in Dallas and then that gives us time to really find the perfect home for what works for us.”

In May 2022, the couple announced to their fans through Instagram that they had found a house and finally moved in together. Since the move-in, they continued to be in a healthy relationship.