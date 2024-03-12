Vanderpump Rules restaurant Schwartz & Sandy’s rumored to close after 2 years 

A fan alleged that the Vanderpump Rules spotlighted bar is closing down, and the rumor is spreading like wildfire.

Back in November 2022, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz from the hit series Vanderpump Rules decided to open their second bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s after seeing success from their first bar TomToms.

The business was going well until the Scandoval fiasco turned their lives upside down.

Not only did the two Vanderpump Rules stars have a major rift in their friendship, but the scandal resulted in tons of negative reviews of the bar.

It’s been a few months since it all went down, but the overall Google rating of Schwartz and Sandy’s hasn’t gotten over a 3-star rating. And now it looks as though the bar might be taking a turn for the worse.

Is Schwartz & Sandy’s closing down?

On March 10, a VPR fan took to Twitter to share a rumor that the bar was closing down.

“…word on the street is Schwartz and Sandy’s is closiiiing yo locals spill the tea,” was written in the post.

Viewers quickly took to Reddit to share their reaction to the allegation, and most were not exactly shocked.

One fan wrote, “I’m sure the restaurant is losing money and it’s probably better to close instead of keep drowning in debt.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Even if Scandoval hadn’t happened, the boys were not likely to be successful.”

Neither one of the Toms has addressed the rumor as of yet. This isn’t the first time there were accusations that it was shutting down. Back in February, the same rumor came up and was denied with a comment from an insider to The Sun, but none of the owners released their own public statements on the matter.