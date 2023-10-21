Ryan Reynolds mocks SAG-AFTRA’s strict Halloween costume rules

SAG-AFTRA recently unveiled their strict Halloween costume rules, to which Ryan Reynolds immediately and openly mocked them.

For nearly 100 days, SAG-AFTRA — the union behind actors working in the United States — has been on strike.

The strike began as a response to the WGA Strike, which went from May to September. Both the actors and writers were asking studios for better working conditions and compensation. Though the writer’s strike ended a month ago, SAG-AFTRA’s strike is still going strong.

Article continues after ad

Because of the strike, there’s a lot of rules as to what actors can and cannot do, including what they can wear for Halloween. And Ryan Reynolds was one of a few actors who openly mocked SAG-AFTRA’s strike guidelines around this spooky season.

Article continues after ad

Reynolds’ joke pushes back against SAG-AFTRA Halloween rules

According to The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA sent out their guidelines around what their actors could wear as Halloween costumes.

In the memo, the union told its members to “choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures — ghost, zombie, spider, etc.” and not to “post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media.”

Article continues after ad

This would bar actors from dressing up like characters from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Netflix’s Wednesday, which are two of the most popular costumes of 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Reynolds, in true funny guy fashion, took to Twitter to jokingly express his displeasure about these rules. “I look forward to screaming ‘scab’ at my 8 year old all night,” he wrote, “She’s not in the union but she needs to learn.”

Article continues after ad

Reynolds wasn’t the only celebrity who took issue with SAG-AFTRA’s seemingly strict guidelines about what could be worn this Halloween.

Article continues after ad

Mandy Moore reposted an article about the memo to her Instagram story with the caption, “Is this a joke? Come on @sagaftra. This is what’s important? We’re asking you to negotiate in good faith on our behalf. So many folks across every aspect of this industry have been sacrificing mightily for months. Get back to the table and get a fair deal so everyone can get back to work. Please and thank you.”

SAG-AFTRA leadership did meet with several studio executives in early October, but a deal was still not brokered between the two.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While the union’s Halloween guidelines may be strict, it does make sense as they don’t want to promote any media caught up in the strike as that could hurt their goal of striking altogether.

For all the latest TV and movie news, be sure to check out our page here.