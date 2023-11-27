Vanderpump Rules fans convinced Mattel released a Tom Sandoval Ken Doll

Remember when Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules dressed up as Barbie for Halloween? Mattel might have noticed.

Tom Sandoval has become one of the most popular names in reality TV, mainly because of Season 10’s “Scandoval” and its aftermath.

After Scandoval went public, he’s been featured in Season 10 of The Masked Singer and the second season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test thus far. He’s even started a podcast called Everybody Loves Tom and tours with his band Tom And The Most Extras.

The point is that despite his very public affair with his former girlfriend’s best friend, Tom still manages to be the center of attention. Now, VPR fans have discovered a Mattel doll that eerily resembles Sandoval.

Bravo TV

Does Tom Sandoval have his own Ken Doll?

On November 26, the VPR Reddit Thread discovered a Ken Doll that is a Tom Sandoval-lookalike on Walmart’s website.

The doll has a swooped hairstyle, a pink sleeveless shirt with Tom’s signature lightning bolts as a pattern, black pants, and white sneakers. It is currently on sale for $8.72.

Viewers quickly took to the thread to share their reaction to the Tom-inspired toy.

One person wrote, “I hope he sues. Also, using Sandoval’s likeness to sell dolls to little girls is an….interesting choice.”

Another fan said, “Let’s not extend too much cred here… he was shopping in the toy department and got inspired. Not the other way around!”

Tom hasn’t publicly commented on his uncanny resemblance to the doll as of yet. Either way, this is the perfect VPR-themed Christmas gift that will either make your friend laugh or instantly get you kicked out.

