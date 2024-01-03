The Traitors UK Series 2 fans give season predictions

The Traitors UK Series 2 is set to air on January 3, 2024. After the contestants were revealed by BBC, fans have made predictions about how this season will go. Here is what the fans have predicted.

The UK version of The Traitors first aired in 2022 and was well received by the viewers. Now the series is being renewed and fans highly anticipated this exciting new season of the psychological thriller game show.

The series will be hosted by Claudia Winkleman along with 22 contestants who will compete for a prize of £120,000. They will be placed in a beautiful castle in the Scottish Highlands and will be left to compete, betray, and strategize a murder mystery of their own.

After one look at the contestants and their interviews, fans have made certain predictions about The Traitors UK Series 2.

Fans expect The Traitors UK Series 2 to be different

BBC New contestant Jasmine in The Traitors UK Series 2

Fans gathered on Reddit to express their thoughts and opinions about what might happen this season.

One fan predicted how things could be very different because all contestants have already watched the first season. They commented: “Already it’s clear how different season 2 will be – I think every contestant said they watched Season 1. A few also said they’ve watched multiple versions. Many quoted Wilf’s strategy and gameplay which will definitely affect how the group looks for traitors this time around. I think the vibe and strategy will be very different!”

Another The Traitors fan pointed out that last season contestant Wilf’s strategy worked only for him and it will be difficult for others to recreate it. The fan wrote: “Wilf was great as a traitor because he was charming and likeable, so it helped sell being a faithful. A handful of the cast based on their jobs only seem like they are smart, but there’s also a lot of managers. Just hope they’re smart and not so god dam stupid like AU S02 because they were so stupid had me yelling at a tv and close to ripping my hair out hard to watch stupid.”

Some fans tried to predict who the traitors might be this season. One said, “From bios, I think Sonja and Jaz will be traitors.”

Yet another wrote, “idk who the traitor might be but it’s definitely not the clairvoyant.”

Yet another wrote, "idk who the traitor might be but it's definitely not the clairvoyant."