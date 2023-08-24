Charli D’Amelio’s mom shuts down rude fan asking for $100k

Charli D’Amelio’s mom, Heidi D’Amelio, was about to give a fan $100,000 — but stopped short after they started getting rude with her.

It’s no secret that the D’Amelios are basically TikTok royalty. Their youngest daughter, Charli, held the title of TikTok’s most-followed creator for years before being dethroned by Khaby Lame. last year

Her big sis, Dixie, is also one of TikTok’s most prominent influencers, and even boasts a blooming music career that has become her primary focus over the years.

Collectively, the D’Amelio family also has their own reality show on Hulu. With major brand deals, luxurious trips, and more all over their social media accounts, it makes sense that fans think the D’Amelio’s are loaded up to their eyeballs.

Instagram: marcdamelio The D’Amelio Family are famous on social media.

However, one fan took things to the next level by requesting a jaw-dropping amount of money from the family matriarch, Heidi.

Heidi D’Amelio shuts down entitled fan asking for $100k

In a screenshot taken from her Venmo account, Heidi shared a request she’d gotten from a fan asking for a whopping $100,000.

But rather than a heartfelt note attached to the request explaining the reason they asked for so much cheddar, the fan instead posted an insult: “F*ck you.”

Heidi wasn’t having it. She wrote a scathing reply to the fan in a caption on Instagram, saying that she had actually considered giving the fan that much money but stopped short when she saw the insult attached to their request.

“Oh, Ally,” she wrote. “If you are going to ask me for $100,000, you should ask a little more nicely. I was going to say yes, but you were rude, sooo….”

Heidi’s supposed generosity is definitely shocking — but fans are mostly here for her clever comeback to the rude request and don’t think she’d actually considered giving them that much money in the first place.

While she’s certainly not spending her money on entitled fans, she might consider donating to Landon Barker’s medical costs after he apparently caught a punch in the face supposedly defending her daughter, Charli, at a party in LA over the weekend.

