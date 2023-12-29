Southern Charm’s Craig Conover explains on-screen drinking while driving scene

After seemingly driving around with a beer can in Southern Charm Season 9, Craig Conover is trying to defend his actions.

One of the main stars of Southern Charm is Craig Conover, who is one of the OGs of the series. The only other person who has been there since the premiere season is Shep Rose.

Craig’s current storyline in Season 9 mainly revolves around his relationship with Paige Desorbo, which hasn’t exactly been going smoothly.

Article continues after ad

Especially when you recognize the fact that he just said that if they happened to break up in the future, it wouldn’t be ‘the end of the world’, which isn’t something that you would want your partner to say.

Article continues after ad

Despite his dating troubles, there is another situation that probably needs his full attention.

What did Southern Charm’s Craig Conover do?

On December 22, Craig posted a clip of a new Southern Charm episode on his Instagram.

While he attempted to simply promote the show, it quickly went haywire because of what he was doing in the video.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In the video, he appeared to be drinking a can of beer while driving around with Paige in the car.

A fan quickly commented on the post and wrote, “They lost me at drinking and driving”.

Craig soon responded to the message to clarify what actually happened. Apparently, the drink was a non-alcoholic beverage, therefore he wasn’t breaking any legal rules.

Article continues after ad

“It’s Budweiser Zero. I always have a cooler packed with some in my car. Not sure why they cut that detail,” the reality TV star wrote back.

Article continues after ad

Nonetheless, Craig is probably going to double-check the scenes that he posts from now on.

To stay updated on Southern Charm and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.