Summer House’s Lindsay says she expected to be pregnant before Carl blindsided her

The Season 8 trailer of Summer House has been released, teasing the many conversations Lindsay Hubbard had with Carl Radke before breaking up.

Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke were supposed to be married by the time Season 8 aired. However, Radke called off their nuptials just months before the day of their wedding.

In the Season 8 trailer, which was released on January 11, fans can see the many conversations that Hubbard had with Radke before the breakup.

Article continues after ad

One discussion was their talk while on a park bench where Hubbard told Radke she expected to become pregnant a year after her wedding with Radke.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: bravotv Season 8 cast of Summer House

Carl Radke blamed Lindsay Hubbard for saying he “does drugs”

The Season 8 trailer for Summer House started strong with a preview of what Radke said to Hubbard as he blindsided her with their breakup.

It continued to show the many arguments and conversations between Hubbard and Radke, including the one where Hubbard told him she “might be” pregnant in 2024 — had they gotten married, of course.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

During their conversation, Hubbard said, “Who knows what’s gonna happen next summer, I might be pregnant.”

Hubbard continued, “So I feel like this is the perfect summer to just really, like, enjoy ourselves.” Though Radke smiled, the cameras followed them through fights to come.

Article continues after ad

Before finally calling it quits, Radke can be heard explaining his relationship concerns to his Summer House castmates. He then took to a confessional to ask himself, “That’s the person I’m supposed to marry?”

Article continues after ad

Though the clip wasn’t too in-depth with detail, the trailer also previewed Radke accusing Hubbard of saying he “does drugs.”

Clearly, there was an unhappiness between Hubbard and Radke that fans did not know, but will soon find out more about, as Summer House Season 8 debuts on BravoTV on February 22, at 9:00 PM EST.